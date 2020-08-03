Saints star defensive end on Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 'This is a team that's fighting for second place'

New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cameron Jordan said the hype around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is premature.

In an interview with NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Jordan said that Brady and the Buccaneers are fighting with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for “second place” in the NFC South.

“I do know we have to step up our game, we've got to elevate,” Jordan said, according to NFL.com. “They've got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we've got a head-to-head two times a year. We've got our work cut out for us and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in [Chris] Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that's fighting for second place.”

The Saints will once again enter the NFL season as Super Bowl contenders, and their recent history proves that they are a team to be reckoned with. The Saints have three straight double-digit win seasons, they’ve finished first in the division in each of the last three seasons.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, hasn’t won the division title since 2007, and even then, the Buccaneers finished with a 9-7 record in a down year in the division. The last time Tampa Bay won a playoff game was in 2002 when head coach John Gruden was in a charge during a Super Bowl title run.

Jordan will need to back up his statement sooner rather than later. The Saints and Buccaneers will square off in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 13.