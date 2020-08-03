Buccaneers' Tom Brady suggests he might upgrade this item as birthday treat

Tom Brady turned 43 years old on Monday and he might splurge on an upgrade for himself.

It was revealed Sunday that the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback still uses an iPhone 6 Plus. The Action Network’s Darren Rovell pointed out that the phone came out in September 2014.

PATRIOTS' DEVIN MCCOURTY RIPS NFL OVER REPORTS OF LEAGUE PUSHING UP COVID-19 OPT-OUT DEADLINE

As Brady reveled in the birthday wishes, he even suggested that this might be the year he gets a new phone.

LONGTIME NFL COACH HOWARD MUDD SUFFERS SERIOUS INJURIES IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH: REPORTS

“Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year...” he tweeted.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, shared a heartwarming birthday message on Instagram.

“Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad , the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!,” she wrote.

Brady is arguably the best NFL quarterback of all-time and for him to still be competing at a high level at the age of 43 is incredible. Last season, his last with the New England Patriots, he recorded 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. The team was eliminated in the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler, a three-time MVP, and a six-time Super Bowl champion.