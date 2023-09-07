Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

High School

California high schools cancel football games after COVID-19 outbreaks

Coronavirus cases appeared to have risen again in recent weeks

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two high schools in California canceled upcoming football games due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Santa Paula High School, outside Los Angeles, was set to face La Cañada High School Friday, but at least 20 positive cases among the football and cheerleading teams led to the game's cancellation.

Near the Bay Area, Esparto High School said it didn't have enough healthy players to play against Amador High.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

California News

California high schools are canceling football games due to COVID outbreaks. (Fox News)

According to the Ventura County Star, 17 of Santa Paula's 46 football players are infected, and three cheerleaders are positive. The school was unable to find enough students to replace those who would have been unable to play.

Santa Paula Assistant Principal Daniel Guzman said the number of positive tests is "rising." 

Esparto, according to KCRA, expects to play next week against Winter High.

A game between Nordhoff High and Agoura scheduled for Sept. 1 was also canceled due to the amount of positive cases.

NATIVE AMERICAN GROUP THAT WANTED 'REDSKINS' REMOVAL IS FUNDED BY SOROS FOUNDATION, OTHER LEFTIST ORGS

Football on field

A football on the sidelines before the start of a game.  (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Nordhoff head coach Dillon Lowen said he "didn’t have a practice where we were able to run our offense or defense.

"We did not have enough to put 11 healthy players on the field. … It was a rough weekend."

Public health officials emailed schools to encourage students to stay up to date on vaccines, and those who have symptoms should isolate.

View of high school football field goal posts

A closeup of a goal post on a high schools football field. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A public elementary school in Maryland recently reinstated mask requirements for "students and staff in identified classes or activities" after a recent outbreak.