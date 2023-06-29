Caitlyn Jenner says Biden is 'trying to destroy' women's sports with latest Title IX proposal

Caitlyn Jenner is once again blasting President Biden for his proposal to expand the scope of Title IX’s protection by broadening the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity.

Back in April, Jenner ripped Biden for "using this radical gender ideology by saying it's just how you identify, it’s not your DNA."

In a recent interview with OutKick's Charly Arnolt, Jenner repeated her sentiments from two months ago.

"Joe Biden is trying to destroy, right now, women's sports, by adding biological men, trans women, into Title IX. It's so wrong," she said.

Jenner, who won an Olympic gold in the men's decathlon in 1976, is now a transgender female, but has been outspoken in that those born male should not participate in women's sports.

"Joe Biden declared just weeks ago that he wants to change Title IX, which was set up back in the [1970s] for fairness in women’s sports – primarily in the NCAA with scholarship programs, saying that if the men’s team get 10 scholarships for soccer, the women’s team needs to get 10 scholarships for soccer, which was fair. And it went through, it is the law. And it raised women’s sports. Not only from the scholarship standpoint and getting a great education but also women’s sports came up – it was such a good thing," Jenner said in April on the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" show.

The proposal has been met with major pushback from Republican leaders, as several states have continued to move forward with legislation to ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities.

Jenner said during an interview on Lance Armstron's podcast, published on Monday, that trans females competing in women’s sports puts women in "a very uncomfortable position."

"I’ve been very clear from the beginning – I am all about fairness, not equity," Jenner said. "Sports has to be fair. I want to protect women. I want to protect women’s spaces in sports. It puts women in a very uncomfortable position."

Twenty-two states have regulations on transgender females in girls'/women's sports. Last month, Alabama barred biological men from playing in college women's sports.

"Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls' sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement at the time .

Swimmer Riley Gaines has supported the "Saves Women’s Sports" bill, which passed the House 219-203 in April. All the "yes" votes came from Republicans and all the "no" votes came from Democrats. However, Biden has said he would veto the bill if it comes to his desk.

