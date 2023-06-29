Expand / Collapse search
Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris show support to fellow PGA golfer after LIV 'coup' accusations

Patrick Cantlay a member of PGA Tour's policy board

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Members of the PGA Tour are a strong group, and when somebody goes after one of them, several rally behind. 

A recent article in Golfweek accused Patrick Cantlay, who has "romanced" LIV Golf, of running a "coup d'etat" despite being a member of the PGA Tour's policy board.

The piece also claims Cantlay has tried to rally players against the PGA's agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay of the U.S. Team look on from a tee during a practice round prior to the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 20, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Patrick Cantlay, who carries himself with the assurance of a man convinced he’d be a partner at Goldman Sachs if he wasn’t merely sporting its logo on his cap, has been trying to rally players against the deal with the Saudis, and against members of the Tour’s policy board who architected or support it," Eamon Lynch wrote in his opinion piece. "It hardly needs to be stated that his objections aren’t based on the morality of dealing with human rights abusers. Existing PGA Tour incentives won’t much benefit Cantlay. He won’t get rich from the Player Impact Program that bonuses stars on fan engagement since the only needle he moves is the gas gauge on his car. So the logic of Cantlay’s coup d’etat is that if LIV disappears as a threat — a likely occurrence under the deal — then players like him have no options, no leverage over the Tour, and no prospects for the lucrative payday to which they feel entitled."

Patrick Cantlay speaks ahead the RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay speaks to the media prior to the RBC Heritage tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 11, 2023, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Several members of the PGA caught wind of Lynch's words, and felt they had to show support for their colleague.

2013 Masters champion Adam Scott kick-started a movement by posting a message in support of Cantlay and ripping Lynch.

"These are serious times for golf and there are serious matters. Should articles like this form part of this debate?" Scott wrote on Instagram with a screenshot of the headline of Lynch's article.

"Putting aside personal barbs and fluffy adjectives would be helpful, dealing with facts presented with integrity far superior. Talk of a Cantlay coup d'etat - really? Perhaps some proof rather than faceless speculation? Cheap shots at players ‘value of charisma’? Clearly, many companies value the players. Those players must be entitled to some time and information to decide what is palatable and what is not, after an about-face of Tour management policy. The process will likely be served with objectivity and truth."

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris each shared Scott's message to their Instagram Stories.

Cantlay said before the U.S. Open he "was confused about what was really going on" regarding the PGA-LIV deal, per SB Nation.

Fowler and Zalatoris are also a part of the player council.

Patrick Cantlay consults with caddie Joe LaCava

Patrick Cantlay consults with his caddie for the week, Joe LaCava, at the third hole during the third round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on August 21, 2021, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan has been absent due to a medical situation.