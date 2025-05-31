Caitlin Clark watches Pacers take down Knicks to earn trip to NBA Finals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indiana Pacers are going to the NBA Finals after defeating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they had a marquee fan in attendance to watch it all go down.

WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark sat courtside during the Pacers' 125-108 Game 6 victory alongside Indiana Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston.

Clark is currently sidelined from the Fever due to a quad injury, but she has maintained a steady sports presence in the Indianapolis basketball scene during her absence.

Clark has been an occasional guest at Pacers games since starting her WNBA career in Indiana last year, and has developed a strong friendship with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton helped lead the Pacers in Saturday's victory with a 21-point, 13-rebound performance, while Pascal Siakam had 31 points.

The Pacers are now a perfect 7-0 in games that Clark attends as a fan.

After the Pacers came back from 14 points in the final three minutes of Game 1 of the series, Clark sent a celebratory post on X writing "PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN." She then posted a celebratory post after Saturday's game as well.

Now, she will get to watch the team compete against the Oklahoma City Thunder for a chance at the NBA championship.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will head into the offseason with a long list of "what-ifs" after blowing the 14-point lead in Game 1 and missing out on a chance to reach the finals. The Knicks reached the conference final for the first time since 2000 this year.