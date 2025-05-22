Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NBA Playoffs

Caitlin Clark makes bold statement after Pacers' incredible comeback win over Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 31 points

Ryan Gaydos
Caitlin Clark was among those who tuned in to watch Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton absolutely crush the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Haliburton’s long jumper sent the game into overtime, and Indiana fended off New York in overtime to win the game 138-135. Clark made one big declaration following the Pacers’ victory.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, drives on Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, #10, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN," she wrote on X.

The Indiana Fever star has been a huge supporter of the Pacers and Haliburton and vice versa. Haliburton was at the Fever’s first game of the season against the Chicago Sky over the weekend. Clark has routinely been spotted at Pacers games supporting the big guard.

The Knicks led by 14 points with under three minutes to play in regulation. However, Aaron Nesmith got Indiana jump-started with some 3-pointers. It was Haliburton’s jumper that silenced the crowd.

THUNDER'S SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER WINS FIRST CAREER NBA MVP AWARD

Pacers celebrate

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, #0, is mobbed by teammates as he makes a choking motion after hitting a shot against the New York Knicks at the end of regulation to tie Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in New York City. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Haliburton dribbled the ball up the floor and into the paint. He nearly lost control of it before he stepped back and shot the ball. The ball bounced off the back of the rim and went in. He thought he had won the game with a 3-pointer and was mobbed by his teammates. He threw up his hands around his neck, like Reggie Miller, to signal that the Knicks had choked the game away.

It was later ruled a long 2-pointer, but Indiana sealed the win in overtime.

"It’s always special. It’s always fun," Nesmith said. "This is what we live for."

Haliburton had 31 points and 11 assists. Nesmith had 30 points.

Tyrese Haliburton choking signal

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, #0, makes a choke motion towards the New York Knicks after hitting a shot at the end of the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Game 2 is set for Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.