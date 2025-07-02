Caitlin Clark says WNBA is 'sick' over Fever's Commissioner's Cup title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark has finally snapped back at her opponents.

Since making her WNBA debut last year, Clark has been the victim of hard fouls on the court and cultural wars off of it.

The cries from fans saying Clark's opponents are jealous of her have been loud and clear, and they were recently amplified when players ranked her the ninth-best All-Star guard in the WNBA.

Well, it appears Clark is hitting back.

The Indiana Fever won the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament, with their 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, and the team celebrated in the locker room with some champagne and vodka seltzers.

Fever forward Aaliyah Boston took to Instagram Live to give a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration when Clark, who did not play due to a groin injury, took a shot.

"Guys, I just know everybody in the league is sick," Clark is heard saying from out of the shot.

The teammates replied with laughter, with Boston adding, "They're p---ed."

While celebrating, Clark also voiced an opinion on the tournament and the $500,000 prize for the winning team.

"You get more (money) for this than you do if you’re the (WNBA Finals) champion. It makes no sense. Someone tell [WNBA commissioner] Cathy [Engelbert] to help us out," she said in another video.

It's been reported that WNBA champions win an extra $20,000, but the in-season tournament winnings come out to around $30,000 per player.

Clark was the first overall pick last year after becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's Division I basketball. Her games in both college and the pros have been among some of the most-watched of all time. Her return from a calf injury on June 14 garnered 2.2 million viewers, the third-most watched WNBA game ever on ABC. The game peaked at 2.8 million viewers, a 76% increase from last season’s regular-season average on the network.

The WNBA had its most-watched regular season in 24 years last season and its highest attendance in 22 years.

Ahead of the WNBA season, the Fever had the 10 most in-demand games on StubHub, with most of their games being moved to larger capacity venues.

Despite this, Angel Reese once said that the rise of women's basketball "is not just because of one person - it's because of me, too." A'ja Wilson also once said that Clark's race was a "huge thing" when it came to her popularity.

