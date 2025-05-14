Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark reveals what she and Taylor Swift discussed at Chiefs playoff game

Clark detailed the 'normal conversations' she had with Swift, including their loves for football

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's dad's Super Bowl allegiance: 'He'll be wearing red' | 'Super Bowl LIX Opening Night' Video

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's dad's Super Bowl allegiance: 'He'll be wearing red' | 'Super Bowl LIX Opening Night'

Travis Kelce discusses who Taylor Swift's dad will be rooting for on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift made national headlines as they took in a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium this past NFL season. 

WNBA phenom Clark, a huge fan of Swift’s musical talents prior to meeting her, pulled back the curtain recently on what the two discussed. And while they are mega-stars in each of their own professions, just like any other fan in the stands, they were having "normal conversations."

"I think what people don’t always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it’s her, whether it’s me, whether it’s another professional athlete or a pop star, we’re real people," Clark told ESPN in a feature. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark talk at Chiefs game

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, left, talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 18. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Clark, who grew up a Chiefs fan, learned all about Swift’s love for the team and the game. 

"She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do," she revealed. "I’m talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around. And everybody says that when you meet her, but it’s really true. She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great."

WNBA STAR CAITLIN CLARK DETAILS 'INCREDIBLE' EXPERIENCE ALONGSIDE TAYLOR SWIFT AT CHIEFS' PLAYOFF GAME

Clark and Swift watched as the Chiefs took down the Houston Texans in the divisional round to move on in the playoffs. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' star tight end and Swift’s boyfriend, scored a touchdown in the 23-14 victory over the Texans. 

The Chiefs ultimately reached the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, but, unfortunately for them, NFL history was unable to be made as the Philadelphia Eagles prevailed in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, 40-22, denying Kansas City the chance to become the first team ever to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row. 

Taylor Swift cheers on Chiefs from suite

From left: Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim look on during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Swift was also at that game in Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9. 

While Swift and Kelce are enjoying some time together in the NFL offseason, Clark is preparing for her second WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, which is set to kick off on Saturday. 

Clark, who broke WNBA records on her way to being named the Rookie of the Year, and her squad will face off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark and Reese made waves in their rookie seasons, extending their rivalry from college while battling for a national title with Iowa and LSU, respectively. 

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift side by side

New Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White compared Caitlin Clark, left, to Taylor Swift. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps a Fever game will be in the cards for Swift and Kelce, as the WNBA season gets underway before Kelce must attend the start of the Chiefs' training camp. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.