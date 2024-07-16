Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark to be painted on NASCAR vehicle for Brickyard 400

NASCAR rookie points leader Josh Berry will have the painting on his car

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick of this year's WNBA Draft, has helped draw historic attendance and TV ratings with the Indiana Fever this year after a dominant college career.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer has taken the sports world by storm.

And her fame has taken another step.

Caitlin Clark smiling

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever smiles during a game against the Phoenix Mercury June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

Stewart-Haas racing has partnered with Panini America to have Clark featured on Josh Berry's car this weekend at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

Berry, like Clark, has impressed in his sport as a rookie. Clark received the most votes for the All-Star Game and was one of two rookies, along with Angel Reese, to be selected for the game.

Berry is the rookie-of-the-year points leader in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Caitlin Clark warms up before a game

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever warms up before a game at Wintrust Arena June 23, 2024, in Chicago. (\Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"Every race car driver wants to compete at Indy. It’s hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect," Berry said in a news release. "To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town, and it’s an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort."

It's not the first time celebrities have been featured on a NASCAR vehicle this year. Ryan Blaney teamed up with Busch Light earlier this year to have several of the beer brand's country music artists featured on his car.

Last month, Bubba Wallace also featured Luke Combs on his car.

Caitlin Clark looks on

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever before a game against the Minnesota Lynx July 14, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)

Berry ranks 21st in the Cup Series standings this year.

