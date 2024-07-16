Caitlin Clark to be painted on NASCAR vehicle for Brickyard 400

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick of this year's WNBA Draft, has helped draw historic attendance and TV ratings with the Indiana Fever this year after a dominant college career.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer has taken the sports world by storm.

And her fame has taken another step.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stewart-Haas racing has partnered with Panini America to have Clark featured on Josh Berry's car this weekend at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

Berry, like Clark, has impressed in his sport as a rookie. Clark received the most votes for the All-Star Game and was one of two rookies, along with Angel Reese, to be selected for the game.

Berry is the rookie-of-the-year points leader in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"Every race car driver wants to compete at Indy. It’s hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect," Berry said in a news release. "To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town, and it’s an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort."

It's not the first time celebrities have been featured on a NASCAR vehicle this year. Ryan Blaney teamed up with Busch Light earlier this year to have several of the beer brand's country music artists featured on his car.

Last month, Bubba Wallace also featured Luke Combs on his car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Berry ranks 21st in the Cup Series standings this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.