Caitlin Clark has jokes for Michael Che in surprise 'SNL' appearance

Iowa Hawkeyes great Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend as she got ready to hear her name called that the WNBA Draft.

Clark appeared on the "Weekend Update" segment and chided Michael Che over his jokes about women’s sports and the WNBA. In the skit, Clark told Che she "wrote some jokes" for him and asked him to read them aloud.

"The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft," he started. "A reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University."

Clark smiled and said, "Now that’s a good joke about women’s sports."

One of Clark’s "jokes" poked fun at Che’s Netflix special and urged him to be funnier.

"This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for three-pointers in a single season, and I have three pointers for Michael Che. 1 – Be, 2 – Funnier, 3 – Dumba--."

Once the jokes were over, Clark said she was looking forward to the start of her WNBA career and thanked legends like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Dawn Staley and Maya Moore for helping pave the path for her to get to professional basketball.

She ended the segment by giving Che an apron she signed.

The Fever were expected to take Clark with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Clark set the all-time NCAA Division 1 basketball scoring record this year. Iowa fell short in the national championship to Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks.