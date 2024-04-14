Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark has jokes for Michael Che in surprise 'SNL' appearance

Clark is expected to be top pick in the WNBA Draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Iowa Hawkeyes great Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend as she got ready to hear her name called that the WNBA Draft.

Clark appeared on the "Weekend Update" segment and chided Michael Che over his jokes about women’s sports and the WNBA. In the skit, Clark told Che she "wrote some jokes" for him and asked him to read them aloud.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark smiles

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, talks with the media after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft," he started. "A reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University."

Clark smiled and said, "Now that’s a good joke about women’s sports."

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

One of Clark’s "jokes" poked fun at Che’s Netflix special and urged him to be funnier.

"This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for three-pointers in a single season, and I have three pointers for Michael Che. 1 – Be, 2 – Funnier, 3 – Dumba--."

Caitlin Clark gets the ball

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, catches the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 7, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

KIM MULKEY DELIVERS 'EMOTIONAL' SPEECH AT LSU RALLY, REFLECTS ON 'LIES' AND 'DISTRACTIONS' THROUGHOUT SEASON

Once the jokes were over, Clark said she was looking forward to the start of her WNBA career and thanked legends like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Dawn Staley and Maya Moore for helping pave the path for her to get to professional basketball.

She ended the segment by giving Che an apron she signed.

Fever logo on player's shorts

The Indiana Fever logo on a pair of game shorts during a WNBA game between Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun on June 27, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever were expected to take Clark with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Clark set the all-time NCAA Division 1 basketball scoring record this year. Iowa fell short in the national championship to Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.