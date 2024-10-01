Caitlin Clark among WNBA stars congratulating Cameron Brink on her engagement

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink announced her engagement to now-fiancé Ben Felter, and it sent the WNBA world into a frenzy of congratulations.

Among them was her fellow rookie, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who was seen showing her love to Brink in the comments of her Instagram post, which showed the moment Felter got down on one knee and proposed with Paris’s Eiffel Tower in the background.

Clark posted four heart-eyes emojis, showing how much she loves the moments from Brink’s big night in France.

But Clark wasn’t alone. Chicago Sky rookie phenom Angel Reese was also in the comments.

"STOPPPP," she wrote with two emojis, one of which a teary-eyed face. "Congrats bby."

There was also Clark’s Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, who commented "Congratssss," while future WNBA star Paige Bueckers, who currently stars at UConn, said, "Omgggggggg congrats."

And there were many more, including Sparks legend Lisa Leslie, teammates Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, Napheesa Collier, and even women’s tennis star Coco Gauff, who all shared their love and support for Brink.

Brink, 22, tore her ACL in June, which cut her rookie WNBA season short after only 15 games. She averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over that span.

Brink followed Clark in the 2024 WNBA Draft, being chosen second overall by the Sparks after a stellar career at Stanford. The 6-foot-4 forward was a national champion with the Cardinal, while being named first-team All-American for three straight seasons before going pro.

Brink has been in a relationship with Felter, a member of the Stanford rowing team, for almost four years.

"Yes in every lifetime," Brink captioned her photo montage of her engagement while out in Paris for Fashion Week.

