WNBA star Cameron Brink announces engagement: 'Yes in every lifetime'

Cameron Brink's 2024 has had quite the turnaround.

The 22-year-old tore her ACL in June, cutting her rookie season in the WNBA severely short.

However, late Monday night, she announced to the world that she is engaged.

"Yes in every lifetime," Brink captioned her Instagram post celebrating the moment.

Brink has been dating Ben Felter, a member of Stanford's rowing team who is currently in a computer science program. Brink won a national championship with the Cardinal.

Brink posted seven photos, all from the night the couple got engaged. Felter popped the question in Paris, where Brink has been attending fashion week.

Felter got down on a knee in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Brink at the Shangri-La Paris Hotel after Brink attended the Balenciaga show, People Magazine reported. Apparently, Brink had no idea Felter made the trip overseas.

Felter and Brink had been dating for almost four years.

The second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks after 15 games. She was selected for the U.S. women’s 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics but was replaced by Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby.

She played in just 15 games before her injury.

"You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does," Brink wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."

In her final season at Stanford, she racked up 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game with her 6'4" frame.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

