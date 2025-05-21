Expand / Collapse search
BYU Cougars

BYU football player Jake Retzlaff accused of 2023 sexual assault in lawsuit

Retzlaff did not face criminal charges as of Wednesday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
A lawsuit filed by a Utah woman accused BYU football player Jake Retzlaff of a sexual assault at his home in Novemeber 2023, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The woman, listed in the filing as Jane Doe A.G., says she reported her allegations to police. 

The accuser said she and Retzlaff initially made contact via social media.

Jake Retzlaff drops back to pass

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff passes in the first half of a game against Utah Nov. 9, 2024, in Salt Lake City.  (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)

Retzlaff is being sued for alleged battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to the lawsuit, the woman is seeking punitive damages from the BYU quarterback.

As of Wednesday, Retzlaff does not face any criminal charges. Mark Baute, Retzlaff's attorney, issued a statement saying the BYU quarterback is "factually innocent."

BYU helmet

A Brigham Young Cougars helmet sits on the sidelines during a game. (Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baute also described his client as a "nice young man."

Retzlaff made the move from California to Utah in 2023 when he transferred to BYU. He led the Cougars to an 11-2 record last season. 

He is BYU's first known Jewish starting quarterback. The university is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.