Byeong Hun An cards an 11 on difficult 17th hole at The Players Championship

Byeong Hun An had a tough first round at The Players Championship on Thursday and it was highlighted by scoring an 11 on the course’s infamous 11th hole.

TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is known for its par-3 No. 17, which is nearly surrounded by water, making it extremely difficult to play. An learned that the hard way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An started by hitting his tee shot into the water. He would then follow up by hitting his next four balls into the water and then finally got his fifth ball, and ninth shot, onto the green. He two-putted to finally score an 11 on the dreaded hole.

An finished the first round tied for 150th place with an 11-over par.

The South Korea native would troll himself on social media after the round, tagging himself in a tweet responding to the Golf Channel, saying "Tag a buddy who would card an 11 on No. 17."

BIG FINISH SENDS GARCIA TO BIG LEAD AT PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

He would follow up by writing that his tee shot was really bad.

"We all have bad days in our life and we just have to learn to move on.....

"But it was a horrendous f—-ing tee shot on 17th..."

An is set to tee off the second round at 1:55 p.m. Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sergio Garcia ended the first round in first place with a 7-under par.