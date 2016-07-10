Bumgarner pitches 1-hit gem, Giants blank Diamondbacks 4-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Madison Bumgarner allowed Arizona's only hit with one out in the eighth inning and matched a career high with 14 strikeouts to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Diamondbacks 4-0 on Sunday night.

Bumgarner (10-4) retired 25 of the 28 batters he faced, including two double plays, and walked one while going the distance for the third time this season.

Jake Lamb broke up Bumgarner's bid with a single. Lamb also reached on an error in the fifth when right fielder Gregor Blanco dropped a flyball.

Beyond that, San Francisco's four-time All-Star was nearly untouchable while notching his fourth career one-hitter.

Archie Bradley (3-5) allowed two runs over six innings.