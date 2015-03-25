Bulls waive Pittman, White to put roster at 13
CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls have waived center Dexter Pittman and forward D.J. White.
Both signed with Chicago as free agents Sept. 27.
The moves announced Saturday bring the Bulls' roster to 13.
