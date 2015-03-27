Bulls sign first-round pick Butler

Jimmy Butler, the final draft pick of the first round in this year's NBA draft, was signed by the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

During his three-year career at Marquette, Butler averaged 12 points while shooting better than 50 percent from the field. The 6-foot-7 small forward also shot 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Bulls general manager Gar Forman released a statement Friday night regarding point guard Keith Bogans. He was reportedly pulled off the practice floor just prior to Friday's session was about to start. The team has a $1.73 million option on his contract.

Bogans started in 82 games last year and averaged 4.4 points along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

"Keith Bogans is under contract with the Bulls and we have a December 19th option on that contract," Forman said. "At this time, we are exploring several options in finalizing our roster. We have always respected Keith's professionalism and we hope to have more clarity on this situation soon."