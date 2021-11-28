Bucs' Vita Vea loses tooth, mouth bloodied in win vs. Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will need some dental work after Sunday.

During the team’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, Vea smashed his face into Colts offensive guard Mark Glowinski’s helmet.

Vea, a four-year pro, had his own helmet come loose, which left the bottom portion of his face exposed. His mouth filled with blood and he lost a tooth.

While walking to the sideline, Vea smiled and pointed to his face.

"I don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians joked.

In nine games played this season, Vea has 19 tackles with two passes defended, one fumble recovery and one sack.

The Bucs (8-3) came away with a 38-31 win over the Colts Sunday afternoon.

Running back Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard TD run with 20 seconds left, giving Tampa Bay the come-from-behind victory.