Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' Vita Vea loses tooth, mouth bloodied in win vs. Colts

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea looks to be in some need of dental work

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will need some dental work after Sunday.

During the team’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, Vea smashed his face into Colts offensive guard Mark Glowinski’s helmet. 

Vea, a four-year pro, had his own helmet come loose, which left the bottom portion of his face exposed. His mouth filled with blood and he lost a tooth. 

Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after beating the Chicago Bears 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after beating the Chicago Bears 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While walking to the sideline, Vea smiled and pointed to his face.

Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at Raymond James Stadium Aug. 28, 2020 in Tampa, Fla.

Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at Raymond James Stadium Aug. 28, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"I don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians joked.

In nine games played this season, Vea has 19 tackles with two passes defended, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium Nov. 22, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium Nov. 22, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Bucs (8-3) came away with a 38-31 win over the Colts Sunday afternoon. 

Running back Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard TD run with 20 seconds left, giving Tampa Bay the come-from-behind victory.

