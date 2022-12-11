Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Tom Brady rages at official over missed pass interference call vs. 49ers

49ers led 28-0 at halftime

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady has worn his heart on his sleeve the entire 2022 season, and his emotions bubbled up again during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On one particular play, Brady was looking for Chris Godwin in the end zone on 3rd-and-2 with about 2:37 remaining in the first half. It appeared 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward bumped Godwin off his route just enough to disrupt the Buccaneers’ attempt to score.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Brady and Godwin were both looking for a pass interference penalty and Brady was seen screaming at the head referee as he expressed his frustrations.

On the next play, Brady threw a ball behind Mike Evans in the end zone for an incomplete pass. Brady was 9 for 18 with 78 passing yards in the first half.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before the team's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before the team's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Things didn’t get any easier as Brady’s first drive of the second half ended with an interception. San Francisco would add to their lead on that drive.

San Francisco had a 28-0 lead at halftime behind three Brock Purdy touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Deebo Samuel after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Deebo Samuel after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Purdy had a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, and he ran for one more. All three of those touchdowns came in the second quarter and piled on top of Deebo Samuel’s 13-yard rushing touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

