Patrick Mahomes throws unreal no-look pass to Jerick McKinnon for touchdown

Some of the things Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does on the field is unbelievable, and just when you think there was nothing else he could do to shock and stun, he does exactly that.

Cue in the Chiefs’ Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mahomes and the Chiefs were on their own 44-yard line facing a 3rd-and-2 in the second quarter when he took the snap in the shotgun formation. Mahomes felt the Broncos’ defensive line bear down on him and ran away from the would-be tacklers when he just shoved the ball forward to Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon caught the pass and ran 56 yards for the team’s first touchdown of the game.

The replay later showed the Mahomes made a no-look toss to McKinnon for the score.

EAGLES' DEVONTA SMITH SOMEHOW AVOIDS GIANTS DEFENDERS FOR BIG TD CATCH

Seven minutes later, Mahomes would find McKinnon again – this time for a 10-yard score.

The Chiefs had 21 points in the second quarter and took a 27-14 lead into halftime. Willie Gay had an interception return for a touchdown that helped push the team to the big first-half mark.

Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first half, and it led to points for the Broncos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City entered the game looking for their 10th win of the season while the Broncos were looking to pick up win No. 4 amid a tough season in Russell Wilson’s first year at quarterback.