Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Todd Bowles praises Shaquil Barrett's mental strength amid return just months after daughter's death

Barrett's daughter, 2, died in a drowning accident April 30

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles praised Shaquil Barrett’s mental fortitude Tuesday after the veteran linebacker returned to practice with the team this week, less than two months after his 2-year-old daughter died in a drowning accident. 

Barrett, who’s season last year was cut short by a torn Achilles in Week 8, attended the Bucs’ mandatory minicamp this week.

Shaq Barrett vs the Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Oct 2, 2022. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

According to USA Today, Barrett still showed up despite not practicing just yet. For Bowles, it speaks volumes to Barrett's character.

"That’s a testament to him," Bowles told reporters. "Shaq is one of the mentally toughest character guys I know.

"To have him out here still trying to get ready — I’m sure it’s not easy — but he’s handling it, and we’re behind him."

Shaquil Barrett during the Bucs mandatory minicamp

Shaquil Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a mandatory minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center June 13, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Barrett’s young daughter, Arrayah, died in April when she drowned in the family’s swimming pool at their home in Tampa. 

Police responded, and the child was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. 

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the Bucs said in a statement at the time. 

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Shaq Barrett vs Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Baltimore Ravens Oct. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Barrett, 30, is entering his fifth season with the Buccaneers. He appeared in eight games last season, registering 31 tackles and three sacks. He was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams, including when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.