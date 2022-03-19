Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs strengthen their secondary after signing safety Logan Ryan

Ryan spent four seasons with Brady in New England after becoming a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

By Megan Turner | OutKick
Just 24 hours after the New York Giants released Logan Ryan, the veteran safety is set to rejoin his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Ryan agreed to terms on a contract with the Buccaneers.

Ryan spent four seasons with Brady in New England after becoming a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft — he went on to win two Super Bowls during his time in Foxborough.

In 2017, the 31-year-old defensive back signed a big-money deal in Tennessee and went on to famously intercept Brady’s final pass as the Patriots quarterback, NFL Network reports. He stayed with the Titans until signing with the Giants in 2020, spending the past two seasons transitioning to a safety role.

Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys catches the ball for a touchdown in front of Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys catches the ball for a touchdown in front of Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ryan was released Thursday, despite his $5.5 million in guaranteed salary, in what NFL Network calls "another failed Dave Gettleman move." ESPN reports releasing Ryan saved the Giants a little less than $800,000 against the salary cap and it’s believed the release of the former team captain has more to do with the Giants being in the midst of a defensive reset rather than with cap space.

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on October 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-3.

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on October 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-3. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

After Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead — who had been a consistent, hard-hitting force in the Bucs’ defense since the team drafted him in 2018 — signed with the New York Jets in free agency, the Bucs needed to fill the void and Ryan was able to quickly find a landing spot.