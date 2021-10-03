Bucs' Richard Sherman expected to play against Patriots: report

Richard Sherman is reportedly expected to suit up for Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots less than a week after signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sources told the NFL Network that Sherman is expected to play on Sunday after a seemingly easy transition.

The Bucs cornerback position was seriously depleted after Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on the injured reserve list with a dislocated right elbow after Week 1. Jamel Dean was ruled out with a knee injury and Carlton Davis was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

According to reports , the Bucs began reaching out to Sherman after the Murphy-Bunting injury.

Sherman, 33, signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. He made the announcement on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" revealing that Tom Brady called him weeks before the Bucs contacted him.

"He reached out initially and just checked to see if I was in shape. He and I had a relationship over the years, and he’s a great guy, very encouraging."

Sherman initially told reporters on Wednesday that he didn’t believe he would be ready to play in time for Sunday.

"I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in to play at the level I'm capable of," he said. "I think it would be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level. If I did it, it would be another thing to chalk up as a cool thing I did. But I think the expectation is for me to train, to get in shape and to give me an opportunity for the following game."

Circumstances may have contributed to expediting Sherman’s return. Brady will return to Gillette Stadium to face off against his former coach for the first time since leaving the organization in March 2020.