Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady chasing NFL history in highly anticipated game vs. Patriots

Tom Brady will play against the Patriots for the first time in his career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
There’s more on the line for Tom Brady on Sunday than just bragging rights over Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Brady is chasing a few milestones as he looks to beat his former team in his first-ever game against them after helping them to six Super Bowl titles. The decorated quarterback is only a few yards shy of being at the top in a few all-time categories.

Tom Brady in the tunnel before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Sept. 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. 

Tom Brady in the tunnel before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Sept. 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brady needs 68 passing yards to pass Drew Brees for the most all-time. He already was ahead of Brees in all-time passing touchdowns with 591 and could surpass 600 by the end of the year to put him further ahead in that category. Brady and Brees traded passing yards records last season, but Brees retired after the 2020 season.

Brady, 44, needs 350 passing yards for the most all-time in a single stadium. Brady called Gillette Stadium home from 2000 to 2019.

BRUCE ARIANS ON PATRIOTS: IT’S JUST ANOTHER GAME FOR MOST OF BUCCANEERS

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.  (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

If the Buccaneers win the game, Brady will join Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

Tampa Bay comes into the game with a 2-1 record after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady set a dubious record last week, becoming the most sacked quarterback of all time.

Brady has tried to downplay the matchup against the Patriots all week.

Tom Brady looks on during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 9, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady looks on during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 9, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team," Brady said this week. "That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com