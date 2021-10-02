Tom Brady chasing NFL history in highly anticipated game vs. Patriots

There’s more on the line for Tom Brady on Sunday than just bragging rights over Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Brady is chasing a few milestones as he looks to beat his former team in his first-ever game against them after helping them to six Super Bowl titles. The decorated quarterback is only a few yards shy of being at the top in a few all-time categories.

Brady needs 68 passing yards to pass Drew Brees for the most all-time. He already was ahead of Brees in all-time passing touchdowns with 591 and could surpass 600 by the end of the year to put him further ahead in that category. Brady and Brees traded passing yards records last season, but Brees retired after the 2020 season.

Brady, 44, needs 350 passing yards for the most all-time in a single stadium. Brady called Gillette Stadium home from 2000 to 2019.

If the Buccaneers win the game, Brady will join Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

Tampa Bay comes into the game with a 2-1 record after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady set a dubious record last week, becoming the most sacked quarterback of all time.

Brady has tried to downplay the matchup against the Patriots all week.

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team," Brady said this week. "That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."