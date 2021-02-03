NFL: To keep Super Bowl LV a 'neutral-site,' Bucs can't carry on this home game tradition

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to play the Super Bowl at home -- but the league made an announcement this week that will keep Super Bowl LV as neutral as possible.

The NFL sent a memo to the Bucs and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday informing them that Tampa Bay will not be allowed to fire off their cannons after touchdowns.

"The Super Bowl is a neutral-site game, and each year we equitably incorporate elements unique to home games of both participating clubs," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN. "As a result, the cannons will not fire in the same fashion as at a traditional Buccaneers home game.

But the league is allowing two exceptions to that rule.

"Cannon fire will be heard when the Buccaneers are introduced, and should they win, the cannons will fire loud and long at Raymond James Stadium and throughout Tampa Bay," McCarthy added.

The Bucs released a statement on Tuesday acknowledging the league’s decision.

"The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer Fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium," the statement read.

"While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines."

No team has ever played a Super Bowl in its home stadium, but the Bucs earned that honor after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. In addition to playing in their own stadium, the league also plans to allow a limited number of fans.