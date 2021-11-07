Bucs' Devin White fined over $25,000 for penalties vs Saints, including season-ending tackle on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has been fined over $25,000 for penalties in last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints , including the horse-collar tackle on Jameis Winston that ended his season.

Winston suffered a torn ACL after getting tackled by White early in the second quarter, landing awkwardly on his knee. According to the NFL Network, White was fined $15,540.

"I’ll go back and look at it, but I thought I had him in his pads," White said after the game. "They said my hands were too high, so I’ll take that one. I told him, ‘Man, I hate that it happened to you. You’re playing good ball right now, and I’m praying for you.’ Jameis is a good guy. He’s a great guy. I want to put an emphasis on that. He’s a great guy, and you hate to see that happen."

White was also fined an additional $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he drew a taunting call in the fourth quarter for his actions toward Saints running back Mark Ingram.

"That was all me," White said last week. "I take full responsibility. Me and Mark Ingram were jawing all night, just going back and forth at each other. Nothing personal going on with us. We talked at the end of the game."

"I’m just going to keep being me. I’m a fiery guy, and I like to talk. But now I’ll look at the ground when I’m talking to someone so I can save the penalty for my team."

The Bucs drew 11 penalties in total – a major game-changer for any team.