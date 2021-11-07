Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Devin White fined over $25,000 for penalties vs Saints, including season-ending tackle on Jameis Winston

The Bucs drew 11 penalties in total against the Saints – a major game-changer for any team

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has been fined over $25,000 for penalties in last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints, including the horse-collar tackle on Jameis Winston that ended his season. 

Winston suffered a torn ACL after getting tackled by White early in the second quarter, landing awkwardly on his knee. According to the NFL Network, White was fined $15,540. 

SAINTS’ JAMEIS WINSTON DANCES IN THE LOCKER ROOM AFTER WIN DESPITE APPARENT KNEE INJURY 

"I’ll go back and look at it, but I thought I had him in his pads," White said after the game. "They said my hands were too high, so I’ll take that one. I told him, ‘Man, I hate that it happened to you. You’re playing good ball right now, and I’m praying for you.’ Jameis is a good guy. He’s a great guy. I want to put an emphasis on that. He’s a great guy, and you hate to see that happen."

Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. ( Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

White was also fined an additional $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he drew a taunting call in the fourth quarter for his actions toward Saints running back Mark Ingram. 

Mark Ingram II of the New Orleans Saints reacts with fans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mark Ingram II of the New Orleans Saints reacts with fans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"That was all me," White said last week. "I take full responsibility. Me and Mark Ingram were jawing all night, just going back and forth at each other. Nothing personal going on with us. We talked at the end of the game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m just going to keep being me. I’m a fiery guy, and I like to talk. But now I’ll look at the ground when I’m talking to someone so I can save the penalty for my team."

Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Bucs drew 11 penalties in total – a major game-changer for any team.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com