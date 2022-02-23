Bucs' Bruce Arians praises backup QB Blaine Gabbert in Brady's absence: 'He’s been in the system now'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the offseason without Tom Brady , but head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t seem too concerned with the quarterback situation.

Fans could see backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert taking the starting position next season, especially if Brady shuts the door entirely on making a return. Arians told the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday he’s confident in Gabbert’s abilities.

BUCS COACH BRUCE ARIANS REBUFFS REPORT OF RIFT WITH TOM BRADY

"People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years," Arians told the outlet. "He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona ."

Drafted No. 10 overall by the Jaguars in 2011, Gabbert played three seasons in Jacksonville before getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers . He then signed with Arians and the Cardinals in 2017, finishing the season with 1,086 yards passing, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He rejoined Arians in Tampa Bay in 2019 and was re-signed at the end of the 2020 season.

"He’s been in the system now," Arians said. "I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle (Trask) continue to grow. Either one. (Gabbert) has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have."

Gabbert seems to be a strong option for next season if Brady doesn’t return.

The future Hall of Famer announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month after winning seven Super Bowl titles from his time with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers.

But, according to reports, some people close to Brady believe he would consider joining another team. Brady, who is under contract with the Bucs for one more season, could be released by the franchise after June 1 to save salary cap space for 2022. The team could also place him on the reserve/retired list to free up space.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.