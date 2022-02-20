Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs coach Bruce Arians rebuffs report of rift with Tom Brady

Arians responded to a report claiming that he and Brady had a poor relationship

By Megan Turner | OutKick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians responded to claims that he and Tom Brady were not seeing eye-to-eye by the end of the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians congratulates quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Arians responded to a report claiming that he and Brady had a poor relationship, and that the head coach "undermined" the gameplans of Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

"It seems like there’s one [story] every day now," Arians told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. "Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bulls—, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gestures after a call during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at  Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. 

NFL player-turned-radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported the claims on Friday that Arians would come in after rehabbing his Achilles every morning and "take a red pen" to the work Brady and Leftwich had done.

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Head Coach Bruce Arians before the regular season game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Arians disputed the claims, and told the outlet that he did not even rehab his Achilles injury in the mornings, Larry Brown Sports reports. The head coach said he found the "red pen" portion of the report amusing.

"I never heard of that one," Arians laughed. "That was the best one ever. That’s pretty graphic to not know what the (expletive) you’re talking about."