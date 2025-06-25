Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off 4-word message on guns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a message for his followers on Tuesday as the NBA world awaits the possibility of him finding a new team for the 2025-26 season.

"The Greek Freak" posted a slideshow of photos onto his Instagram page, showing himself working out on the basketball court. The shirt Antetokounmpo wore had four words.

"Protect kids not guns," it read.

He accompanied the message for different colored hearts in the caption of the post. It is unclear what prompted the message.

Antetokounmpo has been caught up in trade rumors since a report came out at the beginning of this offseason that said the NBA champion’s time with the Bucks could be coming to a close.

Antetokounmpo was said to be "open-minded" about looking to continue his career elsewhere should he decide that his career with the Bucks had run its course, ESPN reported in May. NBA teams were reportedly expected to check in with Milwaukee more frequently than they have been to check the organization’s temperature on how close they are to trading him.

No specific teams were named in the report, and it did not appear the Bucks were in active discussions to trade the two-time MVP. However, the team and Antetokounmpo’s reps were reportedly expected to talk about the future in the offseason.

The question of whether he would stay in Milwaukee loomed as soon as the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the playoffs. He was asked in the immediate aftermath of the playoff loss whether he still believed he could win a second championship with the Bucks.

"I’m not going to do this. I’m not going to do this," Antetokounmpo said. "I know ... whatever I say, I know how it’s going to translate. I don’t know, man. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don’t know."

The NBA Draft is on Wednesday night, and it could be the perfect opportunity for the Bucks to find a suitor for Antetokounmpo.