Knicks' Deuce McBride unfazed by team's prolonged coaching search following Tom Thibodeau's firing

The New York Knicks have found themselves in a coaching conundrum.

After making it the furthest they have been in the 21st century (Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals), they decided that five seasons was enough for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

However, the Knicks are still searching for their next man on the bench, and it took quite a while for them to even get their first formal interview.

They have reportedly made requests for several candidates, including Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, but to no avail.

It is certainly a confusing time for the Knicks, but guard Deuce McBride is not stressing just yet.

"We’re staying positive. It’s all good. We’re gonna make it work," McBride, who joked that the decision is "above my paygrade," told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest in New York.

Fanatics Fest occurred roughly a mile away from where McBride plays his home games - Madison Square Garden and Javits Center are both right on 34th Street in Manhattan.

Although A-listers like Tom Brady, LeBron James, Derek Jeter and John Cena had huge followings, McBride's was practically no different, being right in his city.

"The love I’m getting, it’s a special place. Playing in New York, there’s nothing like it," McBride added.

The Knicks let go of Thibodeau before his $30 million extension even kicked in.

It was not that long ago that the Knicks were considered a laughingstock in the league. They missed the playoffs for seven consecutive years before Thibodeau's hiring and won 17 games in 2018-19.

However, under Thibodeau's leadership, they made the playoffs in each of the last three years, the first time they had done so since 2010-2013. They also made the playoffs in four out of his five seasons, a feat not accomplished since the late 90s.

