Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo forced out of playoff game after hard fall on back

Antetokounmpo had been battling injuries in latter part of season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a major injury setback Sunday evening against the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguably one of the best players in the NBA, left the game after he fell hard on his back in the first quarter of the game. He was going up for a dunk over Heat center Kevin Love when the veteran big man took the charge and Antetokounmpo got caught up in the air and fell on his back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lies on the floor after an injury during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lies on the floor after an injury during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

He tried to fight through the pain in the closing minutes of the first quarter as he attempted the free throws on the Love foul, but he went to the locker room. He tried to get ready throughout the second quarter but couldn’t get back into the game at full health.

The Bucks said before halftime that Antetokounmpo suffered a lower-back contusion and would not return to the game.

GRIZZLIES STAR JA MORANT SUFFERS GRUESOME HAND INJURY IN GAME 1 LOSS TO LAKERS

Apr 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

Apr 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. ( Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)

Milwaukee was down 68-55 to Miami at the half.

Antetokounmpo only played 11 minutes. He had six points and three rebounds in that span.

The seven-time All-Star battled a knee issue at the end of the 2022-2023 season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game during the year. He averaged 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on April 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on April 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milwaukee won the championship in 2021 and came into the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.