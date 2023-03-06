Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Milwaukee Bucks
Published

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo duped by young Sixers fan seeking autograph

The Sixers ended the Bucks' 16-game win streak

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo stopped to sign an autograph for a young fan before Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the wholesome interaction turned out to be something else. 

Two young Bucks fans waited for Antetokounmpo to head back to the locker room to get his autograph on a hat. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum on March 4, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum on March 4, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

But moments later, cameras caught that same fan taking off an Antetokounmpo jersey to reveal a Tyrese Maxey jersey underneath.

BUCKS' GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO INTENTIONALLY MISSES SHOT TO GRAB EXTRA REBOUND FOR TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Even better, that same fan appeared to have gotten her Maxey jersey signed by the former first-round pick. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates after a basket against the Bucks in Milwaukee on March 4, 2023.

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates after a basket against the Bucks in Milwaukee on March 4, 2023. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The 76ers rallied from an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter to end the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak. Milwaukee had the longest winning streak by any NBA team since the Phoenix Suns had 18 straight victories early last season. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bucks were outscored 48-31 during the fourth quarter and Joel Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left to win the game, 133-130.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.