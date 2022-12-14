Buckeyes running back out for College Football Playoff, will undergo surgery on foot

Ohio State will face a massive test in the College Football Playoff when it squares off against No. 1 Georgia at the Peach Bowl in the semifinals.

The test just became more challenging.

Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson announced Tuesday on social media that his season is over as Ohio State prepares to face Georgia’s vaunted defense.

"I have to have surgery on my foot because it's gotten that bad since the third game," Henderson told The Columbus Dispatch. "I’ve just been making it worse going back out there."

Henderson, who missed four games during the 2022 season with a left foot injury, is scheduled for surgery Friday.

"It’s real painful," Henderson said. "I barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in. I just tried to do the best I can."

A five-star recruit, Henderson exploded onto the scene in his freshman season, gaining 1,248 yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Hampered by the injury, Henderson’s sophomore season was a disappointment. He gained 571 yards on 107 carries.

"The season didn’t go as I planned for me, but I’m glad my brothers are still in it and able to go to the playoff. I’m very critical of myself," Henderson said. "My goal is to be great. I want to be the best running back in college football, and I didn’t achieve that this year. I can make a bunch of excuses for myself with the injury I’ve been dealing with, but I don’t like to make excuses for myself.

"I was trying to do what was best for the team, but I wasn't doing what was best for me."

The absence of Henderson will make things even more difficult for quarterback C.J. Stroud, as Ohio State will attempt to solve Kirby Smart’s defense.

The Bulldogs are ninth in the country in yards allowed per game (292.1) and second in points allowed per game (12.8).

Junior running back Miyan Williams will be the primary back, though he has also been dealing with an injury to his right leg.

Henderson is the second Buckeye to announce he will not be playing in the CFP. Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba announced he is not healthy enough to face Georgia and will instead prepare for the NFL Draft.