Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman played with broken arm, Bruce Arians says

Who's tougher: hockey players or football players?

Before you answer, consider what Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Alex Cappa did Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Cappa suffered a broken arm in the second quarter of the game -- and then he kept playing, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday.

“I have to commend Alex Cappa. He broke his arm in the second quarter and played the entire game,” Arians said, according to ESPN. “He’ll miss a few weeks.”

Cappa initially told reporters after the game he had only suffered a bruise

Cappa has played all five games this season for Tampa Bay. The third-round draft pick made his NFL debut last season. He was drafted out of Humboldt State.

Earl Watford is expected to be the next man up to replace Cappa.

The Buccaneers lost to the Saints 31-24 on Sunday and losing an offensive lineman -- especially at such a pivotal point in the season -- isn’t good news.

Tampa Bay plays the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 in London.