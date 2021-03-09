Buccaneers, Lavonte David agree to contract extension: reports

The Buccaneers are bringing back one of their key players from their Super Bowl LV run.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay and star linebacker Lavonte David agreed on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed on Tuesday. David’s contract is actually structured as a five-year deal. There are three voidable years that would keep his cap number at $3.5 million this upcoming season.

The heart and soul of Tampa Bay’s defense, David has played his entire nine-year career with the Buccaneers, who took him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. This past season was the first time David made a postseason appearance with the team, and he along with fellow linebacker Devin White, easily proved to be one of the best linebacker tandems in all of football.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver Chris Godwin, just before Tuesday's NFL deadline. With quarterback Tom Brady under center, Godwin finished with 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.

David piled up 117 total tackles, which was second on the team, and he added 12 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defended, and one interception during the 2020 regular season.

In four postseason games, David had 26 tackles, four passes defended, and one sack.

For his career, David has piled up 1,124 tackles with 24 sacks, 128 tackles for loss, 55 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions, 52 passes defended, 24 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns.