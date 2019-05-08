Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul suffers fractured neck in car crash, season in jeopardy: report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly suffered a fractured neck in a car crash last week in Florida -- and the injury could potentially cost him the entire upcoming season.

Pierre-Paul was involved in the single-car wreck Thursday in Broward County and was treated at a hospital, according to TMZ Sports. Pierre-Paul was not accused of any crime and was not speeding at the time of the crash, according to multiple reports.

The nine-year veteran may need surgery and will visit with other surgeons for more opinions on what he should do, ESPN reported.

“As we stated last week following the news of Jason's auto accident, our immediate concern was for both Jason and his passenger,” Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said in a statement. “While Jason was treated and released in South Florida the same day of the accident, we wanted to ensure that our medical team had an opportunity to perform a thorough evaluation here in Tampa, and that process is currently ongoing.”

Pierre-Paul recorded 12.5 sacks last season and played in all 16 games for the Buccaneers. It was his highest sack total since 2014 when he lined up for the New York Giants.

The Giants traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers last offseason for a couple of draft picks.