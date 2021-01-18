Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Buccaneers' Devin White reveals what Tom Brady told him after missing Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay linebacker White divulged how Brady has influenced the team

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played a huge role in the team’s divisional-round playoff game, picking off Drew Brees once and recovering a fumble.

White, in his second season in the NFL, played in 15 games and recorded nine sacks. He also added 140 combined tackles. The stud linebacker talked to NBC Sports’ Peter King for his "Football Morning in America" column on Monday about Tom Brady’s influence on the team and what the legendary quarterback told him when he didn’t make the Pro Bowl roster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Thing I love about Tom is he’s always teaching. Teaching me how to be a great leader. Every single day, every single practice, he puts the team before himself. First few days he’s in the locker room, we’re all like, We’re in the locker room with the greatest quarterback of all time! Like, I wanna talk to him, I wanna get a picture with him. But then, he’s your teammate. You’re here for a reason," White told King.

DREW BREES, TOM BRADY SHARE POTENTIAL FINAL MOMENT ON FIELD AFTER PLAYOFF GAME

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White, right, intercepts a pass in front of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White, right, intercepts a pass in front of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

"Few weeks ago, I was kinda upset I didn’t make the Pro Bowl. He’s like, ‘D, there’s a bigger bowl I’m chasing. We’re all chasing it. C’mon.’ I just thought, man, it’s a blessing to hear that. I need to hear that. This thing’s about us. He’s still chasing those bowls in his forties. I am just so grateful to be able to spend this time with him."

White now gets to play for a potential Super Bowl berth while Brady vies for his 10th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_