Buccaneers' Bruce Arians explains Tom Brady's success, takes shot at Patriots

Tom Brady’s success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be attributed to many things, but coach Bruce Arians pointed out at least one reason why the legendary quarterback has performed well.

Brady is one win away from his 10th Super Bowl appearance after putting up 40 touchdown passes and 4,633 passing yards in the regular season and beating the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints in the first two rounds of the NFL playoffs.

"Consummate leader," Arians said of Brady in Monday’s "Football Morning in America" column. "Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch."

Arians’ coaching style may have been the reason why Brady has had a successful first season in Tampa Bay, or it’s just that there are plenty more weapons than there had been in Brady’s final few seasons with the Patriots.

Brady’s 40-touchdown total was the second time in his career he reached the mark. He threw 50 touchdown passes during the Patriots’ undefeated 2007 regular season. He hadn’t thrown for more than 30 passes since the 2017 season.

Tampa Bay will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday.