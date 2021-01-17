Packers vs. Buccaneers: NFC Championship preview, times and more

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady was a matchup NFL fans wanted to see in a Super Bowl but they will have to settle for next week’s NFC Championship when the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers finished the 2020 regular season as the best team in the NFC and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. Rodgers and the offense took a while to get going but eventually bounced the Los Angeles Rams from the playoffs during the divisional round.

In that game, Rodgers was 23-for-36 with 296 passing yards and two touchdown passes – one to Allen Lazard and the other to Davante Adams.

Rodgers will be playing in his first conference championship game at home as all his other title games have been on the road. He is looking to make only his second Super Bowl appearance with a win. Rodgers and the Packers last made the Super Bowl during the 2010 season.

Playing even better than Rodgers is the Packers' defense. Green Bay has not allowed more than 20 points since their Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Packers are also on a seven-game winning streak dating back to Week 12.

Going up against a legend like Brady, you never know what’s going to happen.

Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round and the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. It is Brady’s 14 conference title game appearance and his first while with an NFC team.

Tampa Bay’s defense showed just how much damage it can inflict on an opponent in a win over the Saints. The defense forced three interceptions and another fumble in the win. The turnovers proved key in the victory to get back to the conference title game in 18 years.

Tampa Bay will sure be looking at tape of the two teams’ previous matchup in Week 6.

The Buccaneers blasted the Packers at home, 38-10. Rodgers had two interceptions and was sacked four times. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass in that game. Brady had two touchdown passes in the win.

The difference come Sunday will be the cold as Green Bay is expected to be around 20 degrees for kickoff.

Here’s what to know about the game.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP INFO

Date: January 24

Time (ET): 3:05 pm

TV: FOX

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Location: Green Bay, Wis.