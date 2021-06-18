Bryson DeChambeau appears to videobomb Brooks Koepka in latest chapter of rivalry

The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka was at the front of everyone’s minds heading into the U.S. Open this week, and it doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.

DeChambeau appeared to exacerbate their rivalry further on Thursday with a deliberate videobomb.

Koepka was talking to the Golf Channel on a platform about his first-round performance when DeChambeau walked by on the ground and appeared to leap to get into Koepka’s shot.

The latest run-in between the two came as fans were hoping they would be paired with each other during the first two rounds of the U.S. Open this week. Koepka and DeChambeau’s rivalry was thrust back into the spotlight after the PGA Championship, when Koepka was caught rolling his eyes at DeChambeau as he walked behind him during an interview last month after the event.

Koepka was asked about his relationship with DeChambeau earlier in the week.

"I don’t know if I’d call it a conflict," he said. "We don’t like each other. There’s plenty of people you guys don’t like. I don’t see any difference."

DeChambeau added: "It doesn’t matter to me what goes on. It makes no difference to me."

Koepka finished the first round tied for fifth place with a 2-under par. DeChambeau was 2-over par and tied for 61st.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.