Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas drape USA flag on first tee as fans sing national anthem at Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is underway, and Americans brought every ounce of energy before sunrise.

With the first tee time slated for 7:10 a.m., fans walked from the Farmingdale Long Island Rail Road station to Bethpage Black in the dark at 5 a.m., just hoping to get a glimpse of the first tee.

For those who made it in time, it was an unforgettable experience.

EDM music blared, USA chants were yelled, and even some profanities were directed at Rory McIlroy when he was shown on the big screen.

But the patriotism came out on multiple occasions, including not one but two renditions of fans singing the national anthem impromptu.

A flyover occurred shortly before 7 a.m., and minutes before they took the first tee, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas walked out together, putting aside LIV Golf and PGA Tour differences to drape an American flag over their backs.

DeChambeau almost drove the green and then made a birdie putt to win the first hole of the event. And one could tell DeChambeau was extremely grateful for the opportunity to be back at the Ryder Cup after missing out two years ago.

"Yeah, it sucked. I wanted to be there. Didn't play well enough in the majors," DeChambeau told reporters Thursday about not playing in Rome in 2023. "Knew what I was up against when I went to LIV. That's a whole other conversation. But still wanted to make the team and wasn't able to."

"The words really aren't there right now to explain how passionate I am about this USA team and how good I think we are and how positive we are and how encouraging we are, inspiring we are and what this captain has done to bring us together, to band us together like other like possibly no other captains have done in the history," he added. "Making this team was a passion project of mine. It was A1. It was the thing I wanted to do most, represent my country."

President Donald Trump is slated to make an appearance at Bethpage Black on Friday, resulting in enhanced security measures throughout the course.

