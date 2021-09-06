Fan swipes Bryson DeChambeau's ball at Tour Championship

Bryson DeChambeau had an odd moment with a golf fan for the second straight weekend on Saturday.

DeChambeau was competing for a first-place finish at the Tour Championship and was on the 18th hole at East Lake when he hit a wild shot off the tee. He couldn’t find the ball and officials determined a fan picked up the ball and walked away with it. He was awarded a free drop.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeChambeau made the green in two and finished with a birdie on the hole. He was the fifth player to hit the green on the 18th hole in two shots, according to the PGA Tour.

He finished the tournament Sunday in seventh place with a 13-under par. Patrick Cantlay came away with the victory, edging Jon Rahm by a stroke.

Last weekend, DeChambeau got into an incident with fans at the BMW Championship.

CANTLAY DELIVERS ANOTHER CLUTCH MOMENT TO WIN FEDEX CUP

While walking toward the tunnel near the 18th hole at Caves Valley Golf Club, DeChambeau handed his hat to a young fan but just moments later another spectator shouted, "Great job, Brooksie," referencing DeChambeau’s longtime feud with Brooks Koepka.

"You know what? Get the f--- out!" DeChambeau yelled, via ESPN. DeChambeau reportedly "had rage in his eyes" but quickly diffused the situation after motioning for security to come over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to Sunday’s incident, PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said that yelling or saying "Brooksie" to DeChambeau will result in expulsion from a tournament, according to ESPN

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.