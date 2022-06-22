Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Bryan Reynolds of Roma has been lent to Belgian club Westerlo

Former Major League Soccer Dallas defender loaned to Belgian club Westerlo

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American defender Bryan Reynolds has been loaned by Roma to Belgian club Westerlo for the 2022-23 season.

The newly promoted first-division club announced the arrival of Reynolds on Tuesday.

Reynolds, who turns 21 this month, played for Dallas in Major League Soccer from 2019-20 and joined Roma in February 2021. He made his Serie A debut that April and played in five matches but was limited to one league game in the first half of last season under coach Jose Mourinho. In January, he was loaned to Belgium’s Kortrijk.

He appeared in nine league matches for Kortrijk and scored in a 3-2 loss to Anderlecht on April 10.

US SOCCER AGREES TO 8 YEAR DEAL WITH TURNER SPORTS

Bryan Reynolds was loaned by Roma to Belgian club Westerlo.

Bryan Reynolds was loaned by Roma to Belgian club Westerlo. (Ciro Santangelo/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

RYAN REYNOLDS' WELSH SOCCER CLUB SUBJECT OF FX DOCUSERIES

Reynolds made his U.S. debut in March 2021 in a friendly against Northern Ireland and also played last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.