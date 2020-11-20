Browns place Myles Garrett on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and announced that one player had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Garrett, who is in the middle of a bid for Defensive Player of the Year, may have to miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The reserve list is meant for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or came into contact with someone who has the illness. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status or disclose whether a player is in quarantine of COVID positive.

Coinciding with the Garrett move, the Browns also said that a player had tested positive. The two statements were released at around the same time.

“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been conducted and the individual has self-isolated. He has not been in the facility all week and zero high-risk contacts have been identified,” the team said in a statement.

“Our facility remains open and our practice time for today remains as scheduled. As part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols, all meetings this morning will take place remotely. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on any appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

The team has dealt with the coronavirus all week.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Garrett was sent home because he wasn’t feeling well and that he didn’t test positive for the coronavirus. He said the team did something similar when Odell Beckham Jr. was battling an illness earlier in the season.

Cleveland placed offensive lineman Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey on the COVID list earlier in the week.

