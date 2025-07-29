Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam dismisses speculation surrounding Arch Manning

Manning will start for Texas this season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says the Browns are not already in pursuit of Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft. 

Haslam addressed speculation that Cleveland already has its sights set on Manning due to the team's ongoing quarterback woes,

Arch Manning Media Days

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel July 15, 2025. (Jordan Godfree/Imagn Images)

"I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet — and I don’t know Arch at all — I bet he stays in college two years," Haslam told reporters during a press conference Tuesday. "I don’t even think that’s worth discussing." 

Manning will take over as Texas' starting quarterback this season, but the expectation that he will declare for the draft next year and Haslam’s connections to the Manning family have led many to suggest Manning could be chosen with one of the two first-round picks the Browns have next year.

Jimmy Haslam browns practice

Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus July 28, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

TEXAS STAR ARCH MANNING CALLS STAYING WITH LONGHORNS 'A NO-BRAINER' DESPITE TRANSFER SPECULATION

Manning passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four touchdowns last season behind Quinn Ewers. During SEC Media Days earlier this month, Manning admitted that playing backup wasn’t easy, but he never contemplated transferring. 

"(Transferring) never really crossed my mind," he said. "I knew Texas was the place I wanted to be. It was the city I wanted to be in, a great education. I had friends there. I was still developing and growing as a football player and a person. So, I never really wanted to leave. If there was somewhere else I wanted to be, I would have gone."

Arch Manning runs

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.  (Brett Patzke/Imagn Images)

Texas opens its season Aug. 30 against the defending national champion Ohio State. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

