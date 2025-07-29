Browns owner Jimmy Haslam dismisses speculation surrounding Arch Manning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says the Browns are not already in pursuit of Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Haslam addressed speculation that Cleveland already has its sights set on Manning due to the team's ongoing quarterback woes,

"I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet — and I don’t know Arch at all — I bet he stays in college two years," Haslam told reporters during a press conference Tuesday. "I don’t even think that’s worth discussing."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW.COM

Manning will take over as Texas' starting quarterback this season, but the expectation that he will declare for the draft next year and Haslam’s connections to the Manning family have led many to suggest Manning could be chosen with one of the two first-round picks the Browns have next year.

TEXAS STAR ARCH MANNING CALLS STAYING WITH LONGHORNS 'A NO-BRAINER' DESPITE TRANSFER SPECULATION

Manning passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four touchdowns last season behind Quinn Ewers. During SEC Media Days earlier this month, Manning admitted that playing backup wasn’t easy, but he never contemplated transferring.

"(Transferring) never really crossed my mind," he said. "I knew Texas was the place I wanted to be. It was the city I wanted to be in, a great education. I had friends there. I was still developing and growing as a football player and a person. So, I never really wanted to leave. If there was somewhere else I wanted to be, I would have gone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas opens its season Aug. 30 against the defending national champion Ohio State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.