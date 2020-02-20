Browns OT Greg Robinson, ex-Colt WR Quan Bray remain in Texas jail after bust for 157 pounds of pot

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Quan Bray remained in a Texas jail Wednesday after federal agents allegedly found 157 pounds of marijuana inside a rented car they were in near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Bray, 26, and Robinson, 27, were each hit with marijuana distribution-related charges. If convicted they could face 20 years in federal prison, a Justice Department release said.

The Browns recently told Robinson, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft, that they would not re-sign him.

On Monday, after approaching a checkpoint station southeast of El Paso, Border Patrol agents inspected the vehicle and found several large duffel bags with vacuum-sealed black bags inside, containing what tested positive as marijuana. Also inside were glass jars and packaging equipment, along with $3,100 in cash.

"U.S. Border Patrol canine unit alerted on their vehicle," the complaint said. "Agents asked the driver [Bray] to park the vehicle in the secondary inspection area for further investigation. A subsequent inspection of the vehicle by agents revealed the presence of approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area."

The complaint said Robinson rented the vehicle in Los Angeles on Sunday and had arranged for a third person -- an Uber driver he met in 2018 -- to drive him and Bray to Louisiana. When the trio arrived in El Paso, Robinson told the former Colts wide receiver to begin driving.

Cellphone texts by the third passenger -- who was not charged -- showed Robinson told him to claim the drugs and that he would pay him. The Uber driver -- who is a legal resident immigrant but not a U.S. citizen -- refused and told Robinson he wouldn't have driven him if he had known drugs were in the vehicle.

Both defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the complaint said.

They were held without bond at the El Paso County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

Robinson was a disappointment for the Rams after signing a four-year $21.2 million contract in 2014. In 2017, the former Auburn University standout was traded to the Detroit Lions for a 2018 sixth-round pick.

He was signed by the Browns in 2018 and battled inconsistency while starting 14 games during last year's disappointing 6-10 season. Robinson was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.

Bray spent three seasons with the Colts. He was last on an NFL roster in September 2018, when he was released by the Houston Texans.

"We are aware of the report but will decline further comment," an NFL spokesperson told NFL media.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.