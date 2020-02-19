Former No. 2 draft pick facing federal drug charge after arrest at border: report

Cleveland Browns offensive line Greg Robinson was arrested Monday near the U.S.-Mexico border after allegedly being found with "a lot of marijuana," according to a report.

Robinson was federally charged with possession with intent to distribute, TMZ Sports reported. He was stopped at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint and was still in custody, according to the site.

DREW BREES ANNOUNCES PLANS TO PLAY IN 2020: 'LET'S MAKE ANOTHER RUN AT IT'

It wasn’t clear how much marijuana was allegedly in Robinson’s possession. The checkpoint is in Texas and just a few miles from the border.

The Browns have not commented on the reported arrest.

STEELERS' MIKE TOMLIN DEFENDS MASON RUDOLPH AFTER MYLES GARRETT DOUBLES DOWN ON RACIAL SLUR CLAIM

Robinson, 27, signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract extension with the Browns prior to the 2019 season. Cleveland had no intention of re-signing him this coming season, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Robinson played three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before playing for the Detroit Lions and the Browns. The Rams selected Robinson with the No. 2 pick of the 2014 draft out of Alabama.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Spotrac, Robinson has made more than $29 million in his playing career. However, he never made a Pro Bowl appearance nor was he an All-Pro selection.

He played 15 games for the Browns during the 2019 season and started 14 of them. He was fined in Week 2 for kicking Tennessee Titans’ Kenny Vaccaro.