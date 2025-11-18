Browns legend Bernie Kosar receives new liver: 'I'm feeling good'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar received a new liver on Monday after being on the transplant list for more than a year.

Kosar made the announcement in a video posted to his social media.

"Hey, I’m out and I’m feeling good. Just ready to enjoy the rest of the week and the rest of our lives," he said.

The transplant took place at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle, UH spokesperson Ansley Kelm said.

"The entire UH team has grown fond of Bernie and we are astonished by the indomitable spirit Browns fans have known and loved for decades," Kelm said. "As with all organ donations, we are humbled and awed by the generosity of the donor and their family. Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot provide additional details about the donor,"

In 2024, Kosar told Cleveland Magazine he had learned he had been diagnosed with two conditions — cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. Kosar was placed on a liver transplant list. Doctors told the outlet that the NFL legend had shown signs of improvement following the diagnosis.

Kosar started his professional football career with the Browns in 1985. He spent nine seasons in Cleveland, departing after appearing in seven games in 1993. Kosar finished the year with the Dallas Cowboys, winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 1993 season.

Kosar threw for 21,904 yards during his run with the Browns. He remains in third place on the Browns' all-time passing yards list. Cleveland advanced to three AFC championship games with Kosar.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he texted Kosar to wish him good luck.

"Yeah, I mean, Bernie’s my guy. I know that this town has such a special relationship with Bernie from his playing days and then the impact that he’s had on this community over the course of all these years," Stefanski said. "I didn’t have that experience with Bernie prior to coming here, but since I’ve been here, he has just been such a supportive person of me, so kind to my family.

"I think he sees my family every game day and just is so good to them. So, he’s a special person. He’s a special Cleveland Brown, and we are all rooting for him and we are all right there with him right now."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.