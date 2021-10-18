Browns' Kareem Hunt expected to miss several weeks with calf injury

Kareem Hunt will be sidelined for the immediate future.

The Cleveland Browns star running back suffered a calf injury during the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, and he is expected to miss four to six weeks, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday.

Hunt will likely be put on the injured reserve list.

Through six games, Hunt had 361 yards on 69 attempts — good for 5.2 yards per carry — with five rushing scores. He also has 20 receptions for 161 yards.

"I talked to him after the game. We did not know how serious it was then. He was just disappointed to get hurt like that," Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio said.

"Him, Nick (Chubb) and some of the guys we play with, they put everything they have on the line every time they touch the ball. Sometimes this guy falls, and he is hurdling over guys at the line of scrimmage and stuff, and he just wants to win so bad. I really do feel like he represents how the Cleveland Browns want to play football. To see him go down like that is just unfortunate."

He added, "Obviously, him and Chubb are a big one-two punch, and him the passing game and pass blocking. He does a lot of things for us on offense. It is another big loss. Hopefully, he can come back, and we can steady the ship without him."

Cleveland will have a quick turnaround on Thursday night when the team squares off against the Denver Broncos. The Browns, who arguably have the best running back tandem in the NFL, will likely miss fellow superstar Nick Chubb as well. The former Georgia product also suffered a calf injury, but it came last week during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stefanski is "not ruling out" Chubb playing against the Broncos.

If both Hunt and Chubb are ruled out, the Browns will rely on third-year running back D'Ernest Johnson to fill the void.